JOPLIN, Mo. — The first boomtown car and bike show was held Saturday afternoon at Landreth Park — all for a good cause.

David Clevenger and Michael Hendrix started last year’s Cruisin’ Main events.

After their success, they were able to develop Saturday’s car show, which benefits the Glenna Ledford Memorial Foundation.

The foundation gives students in need backpacks and school supplies.

Ledford is Clevenger’s late wife who was known for her work to help kids across the area.

Michael Hendrix, Event Organizer, says, “If they weren’t going to be able to make their fees for sports, she would pay that. If they needed help for school supplies, she made sure they got them. If she knew there was a kid going to school that wasn’t going to be able to eat, she made sure that kid had lunch money. So, we want to continue that legacy and we hope to develop this thing into an organization that helps send a kid to college.”

David Clevenger, Event Organizer, says, “I would just like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The car show is followed by the Second Annual Glenna Ledford Memorial Cruise.

Hendrix and Clevenger say they hope to bring back the event next year — even bigger and even better.