The First Baptist Church of Galena is hosting a Back to School Bash for Southeast Kansas kids

GALENA, KS – A church in Galena is working to make sure Southeast Kansas students are prepared for the upcoming school year.

The First Baptist Church of Galena will hold its 3rd annual Back to School Bash on Wednesday, August 4th.

It will provide kids of all ages with school supplies.

The event was originally designed to just help Galena students, but was expanded to assist kids in the surrounding communities during the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of kids who don’t get their school supplies, that also takes the load off our local teachers cause a lot of that comes out of their pocket, so we just thought if we could get donations and backpacks and raise money, and we give them what they need to start the school year.” Says Jessica Craig, Local Missions Co-Director.

Pre-registration is open for the first 300 applications.

it closes on July 30th.

Those interested can check out the link below.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WBVDKTG?fbclid=IwAR2XrG03oJ41YtmNAXc-Iwd3jR4M4WE2KFlXEh8qrjxGn2K2dcLlCgtOALE