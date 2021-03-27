The First Baptist Church in Wyandotte hosts a barbecue for first responders

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — A local church honored first responders with a community barbecue.

The First Baptist Church in Wyandotte wanted to show their appreciation and say thank you to all the first responders for being on the front line during the pandemic.

Wyandotte Fire EMS, Ottawa County Police Department, Wyandotte Nation Bureau of Indian Affairs, The Bearskin Health Clinic, and Quapaw first responders were all invited to the dinner.

Jeff Parmley First Baptist Church Member, says, “Well it’s just something like I said that we could reach out and say thank you and it’s in a church uh we just wanted the community that we’re here we appreciate everything that’s been done and that was just a way we thought we could give back a little bit.”

Food, drinks, desserts, games, and live music from ”No Apparent Reason” for the event from the church.