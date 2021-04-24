WEBB CITY — The Farmers Market in Webb City is extending its hours.

Starting Saturday, The Farmers Market will be open three days a week.

They will now be open Saturday from 9 A.M. to Noon, Tuesday from 4-7 P.M. and Thursday from 11 A.M. to 2P.M.

28 vendors came out to sell vegetables, fruits, baked goods, honey and more.

Rachael Lynch, Market Manager, says, “The goods you’re purchasing are in fact local. We are a producer only market which means that everything you see here was grown here by the ones selling it raised by the ones selling it or made. Nothing is brought in from other parts of the country.”

The market accepts cash, EBT or snap benefits.

The third Tuesday of every month The Webb City Farmers Market will be holding a food truck event from 4 P.M.-7:30 P.M.