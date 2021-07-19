The Family Room at the Ronald McDonald House is now open

JOPLIN, MO – One non-profit is able to help families again in a unique fashion.

Since 2017, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States has helped 197 families through their Family Room at Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Because of the pandemic, the room had to be closed.

last week, the room opened again.

Here, families can enjoy a “home-like” environment that allows a break from the high stress they may endure in the hospital.

“We’re thrilled to be able to come back with our partners at Mercy. They provide excellent care for the families and patients, and we’re just excited to be able to provide support in a more stress free environment for them.” Says Lisa Blythe, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States Volunteer Coordinator.

To use this room, families must be referred by a social worked with the hospital, or one of the their nurses.