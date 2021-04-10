The Empire Market’s Third Annual Paris Week kicked off with lots of French inspired foods

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market is giving residents in The Four States Area a taste of cuisine from around the world.

Saturday was The Empire Market’s Third Annual Paris Week.

Local vendors came up with creative ways to incorporate French inspired foods and meals into their normal lineup.

Organizers say vendors were selling Paris inspired foods like baguettes, cheese, macarons, and crepes.

Ivy Hagedorn, Empire Market Coordinator, says, “Our vendors have a lot of fun with it. And I think our customers really enjoy it. The macarons usually sell out within about an hour and all the vendors are kept pretty busy. Its just a fun thing to come and do something a little bit different”

The Joplin Empire Market is open from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. every Saturday.

They are hosting their third birthday bash on may first and will have giveaways.