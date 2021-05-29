JOPLIN, Mo. — The Empire Market is giving the community a chance to own a piece of history.

Saturday, the market was raffling off a charcuterie board that is made out of a piece of wood from the Olivia Apartments.

The historic building caught fire last December and a company is now renovating the building into a 38 unit apartment building.

An architectural woodworker was given some of the old beams from the Olivia and decided to create the board and bowls.

Ivy Hagedorn, Market Coordinator, says, “These are not stained at all so any of the color on there is from the natural wood or a little bit of singe on there. As wood was being replaced with new beams we got some of the old.”

Greg Huff, Architectural Woodworker, says, “It’s something we can take something from old and use for new. And have a lot of memory.”

The proceeds from the raffle are going towards the endangered properties program of the Downtown Joplin Alliance.