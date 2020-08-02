JOPLIN , Mo. — The Empire Farmer’s Market in Joplin is back in business.

Saturday, was the first time the market has had its inside market halls open since the end of March.

There are some new additions to the market, there are hand washing areas, designated sanitizing stations, and social distancing is encouraged.

The market coordinator says they are just happy to be back after such a long hiatus.

Ivy Hagedorn, Market Coordinator, Empire Market, says, “There’s a lot to think about in reopening a business, you know right now. So we will be redoing our floor plans every week, we’ll be adding

new vendors throughout this month and definitely into September. Then as the pandemic allows, hopefully we can start easing back into some of the events that we’re well known for.”

The market will be open Saturday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

And is located at 931 East 4th street in Joplin.

Typically, the market is open on Saturdays year-round.