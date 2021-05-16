PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg is using it’s birthday to make a difference.

Starting Sunday, The Downtown Advisory Board will be hosting a week long gift drop off.

The goal is to collect 145 gifts for each year since Pittsburg was founded — and they will be given to local charities.

The toys will be given to Fostering Connections and Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Crawford County.

Sydney Anselmi, Audacious Owner, says, “Everything ranges from clothes to toys or gift cards to go to a movie or go to a coffee shop and so i think it’s going to be a nice little boost especially after the year that everyone’s had, and it will be a fun little thing for kids to get and go do with their friends and family.”

Drop off begins on Monday at Audacious Boutique and Sonder and Company.

Once you donate you’ll be given a card for discounts in select downtown stores.

For a full list of items to donate, we have a link here .