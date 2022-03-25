WELCH, Okla. – The decades-old story of two missing Craig County teens will be profiled tonight on the Arts and Entertainment network.

“Cold Ashes,” tells the story about Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman and their disappearance on Dec. 30, 1999.

The show airs at 8 p.m.

Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother; Craig County investigator Gary Stansill and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Cold Case agent Tammy Ferrari among others are interviewed for the hour-long program.

The two teenage best friends were spending the night at the Freeman homestead on Dec. 29, 1999. Sometime in the middle of the night, Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman were fatally shot, and the mobile home set on fire.

The girls were kidnapped, raped, tortured, drugged, and held against their will for possibly as long as two weeks at a Picher mobile home, and then presumed killed.

In 2018 Ronnie Busick was arrested for his part in the bloodbath. He pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

To this day, investigators continue to track down leads to the possible recovery of the girls’ remains.

If anyone has information on the disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, please contact the OSBI at 800.522.8017.

A $50,000 reward remains active.