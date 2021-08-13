The Curious Minds Discovery Zone was forced to change their plans because of the rise in COVID-19 cases

PARSONS, KS – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, an organization in Southeast Kansas finds itself in a familiar situation: change.

“The pandemic wasn’t going away, but as a non-profit we knew we had to open our doors.” Says Kayan Myers, Fund Development Coordinator.

Curious Minds Discovery Zone has seen its fair share of difficulties over the course of the pandemic.

A year and a half ago, the museum was in the middle of moving locations when COVID-19 forced officials to change their plans.

“We had to restructure and revamp all of our plans for the new building, from exhibit layout to what exhibits we were going to have.” Myers says.

Last year it was forced to cancel several key fundraising events to prevent the spread of the virus, and now it’s happening again.

“Our formal winter auction we had to cancel that because of COVID numbers. 60 to 70 percent of our funds comes from donations and fundraising efforts. We’ve had to get creative so we’ve focused on virtual events. We relied heavily on sponsorships which is not an avenue we have gone down in the past.” Myers says.

Being the only children’s museum in the area, people and organizations want to protect the community resource.

“We’re always looking for getting doctors into rural healthcare and the more of these types of activities we can have for their families the better. You can bring your children in any age and they’re going to have an amazing experience about the workings of everyday life from the farm to the grocery store to the dentists office.” Says Jennifer Forbes, Labette Health Director of Physician Recruiting.

“Having that support from the community allows us to keep our museum not only fun, operational and educational, but also a place for safe play.” Myers says.