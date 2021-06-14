The Crowder Technical Education Center has started a summer program for students

SOUTHWEST, MO – The Crowder Technical Education Center has started its summer program.

This is the fourth summer for the summer career experience program.

150 students in the Neosho, Seneca, McDonald County, and Diamond school districts who are going into middle school and junior high are participating this year.

The goal is to help them learn more about what they might want to do in the future.

Classes include Computer Technology, Into to Engineering, and Agriculture.

Crowder leaders say this is a great opportunity for kids to get on a career path at an early age.

“When we went and talked to the superintendents at all the sending schools, they were saying they want to get lower grades introduced to the career and tech ed, so they can help get kids on a career path, and so this was a fix that we had that we can bring them out for summer school and introduce them to a lot of different areas.” Says Jim Williams, Tech Center Student Services.

The program goes until June 25th.