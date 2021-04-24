The Creative Learning Alliance is planning to bring a Science center to the area

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local non-profit is spreading the word about their plans to bring a science center to Joplin.

The Creative Learning Alliance handed out free Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math kits to kids at the Joplin Public Library earlier Saturday.

Organizers say it’s important for kids to get involved in STEAM related activities because it’s what their future employers will be looking for.

Lori Good, Creative Learning Alliance, says, “We created these bags that we’re handing out, one a month, to kids and they have this really cool little physics activity in there — a little booklet that explains how to do it and the science behind it and then information on the Creative Learning Alliance, which is the committee that’s trying to bring a science center to Joplin.”

The Creative Learning Alliance will be handing out STEAM kits on May 29 at the Webb City Farmer’s Market.

