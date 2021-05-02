The Crawford County Historical Museum is extending their summer hours

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A museum in Southeast Kansas is extending its hours for summer.

The Crawford County Historical Museum has reopened their museum on Saturdays ahead of summer vacation.

Over the past year the museum had to scale back it’s services due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This meant they missed out on some of their biggest traffic like school field trips and weekend visits.

With conditions getting better, they’re excited to educate kids once again.

Amanda Minton, Crawford County Historical Museum Director, says, “With kids in school, people working, we’re looking forward to the summer when students are out, we’re excited to get back to our ‘Wacky Wednesdays’ this summer. We’re excited to get back to all of our events this year.”

Over the weekend, Frontenac High School students and Pittsburg State University football players volunteered their time to the museum to help get it ready for summer.