NEVADA, MO – Taxi rates in Nevada will increase later this week.

They’ll go from $2.00 per ride to $3.75.

It goes into effect on July 1st.

The $3.75 rate was the city’s normal rate prior to the pandemic.

“Cares Act” money led to the discounted rate, but that money is now gone.

Passengers can still use the $2.00 coupons for rides, but they’ll need to use two.

Updated coupon books will be available on July 1st at city hall.