MCCUNE, Kan. — The community gathered to celebrate a big milestone for one southeast Kansas tradition.

This weekend was the 75 annual McCune Fall Festival.

The tradition was originally started to bring people into town to celebrate the start of the fall season.

It started off with a few people, but eventually grew into what we see Saturday.

Clint McCulm has been the parade marshall for the past 41 years and says this has been a great way for McCune graduates to reunite

Clint McCulm, McCune Fall Festival Parade Marshall, says, “We have a lot of classes coming back every year, like just coming by us is the class of 1950 that graduated, only one lady that’s celebrating, and then we have the 50 year class that comes every year, so you get to see a lot of people you haven’t seen in a long time.”

Festivities started on Friday with a bean feed at city park.

Events picked back up Saturday morning with the annual parade and craft show.