The “Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas” is awarding $145,000 to counties in Southeast Kansas

SOUTHEAST KS – A new cycle has opened up for the “Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.”

$145,000 are up for grabs in the CFSEK general fund grant.

The money is set aside for non-profits, schools, government agencies, and churches to help with basic human needs and youth activities.

The mission behind the grant cycle and foundation is to help improve the quality of life in Southeast Kansas.

“This is one of our biggest grant cycles of the year and we always have many applicants and many organizations that we grant to.” Says Joshua McCloud, CFSEK Donor Services Coordinator.

Last year the community foundation awarded $141,000 to 44 recipients in 8 Southeast Kansas counties.

Applications are Due by June 30th.