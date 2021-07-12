The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is in need of donations

JOPLIN, MO – The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is needing all who can participate in its 17th annual Bleed Red Blood Drive.

It’s taking place this weekend at the center’s location inside the NorthPark Mall in Joplin.

CBCO supplies blood to 44 hospitals across the four states, which, in turn, uses about 200 pints of blood every day.

Officials say they normally see a drop in donations during the summer months, since more and more people are traveling.

What’s more, the pandemic has affected the number of donors they see on a daily basis.

“With those issues that have come up, it has just softened the donor base, but yet the need for blood has increased. We haven’t seen this high of surgery numbers in 5 years. So we need to meet that need.” Says Belinda Belk, CBCO Blood Drive Coordinator.

People who have recently recovered from COVID-19, or have had the vaccine, can donate.

And between now Friday, all donors will receive two tickets to an upcoming Springfield Cardinals game, a Springfield Cardinals T-Shirt, and a food voucher.