COLUMBUS, Kan. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting a blood drive Monday.
The blood drive will take place from 1 P.M.-5:30 P.M. at the Columbus Community Building.
All donors will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.
They will also be entered to win other summer items like a grill, backyard games, and more.
One finalist will win a grand prize package worth over $1,200.
The Community Blood Center will be following CDC recommendations regarding masks.
They encourage you to make an appointment ahead of time by calling the number on your screen.