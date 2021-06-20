The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting a blood drive Monday

COLUMBUS, Kan. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting a blood drive Monday.

The blood drive will take place from 1 P.M.-5:30 P.M. at the Columbus Community Building.

All donors will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.

They will also be entered to win other summer items like a grill, backyard games, and more.

One finalist will win a grand prize package worth over $1,200.

The Community Blood Center will be following CDC recommendations regarding masks.

They encourage you to make an appointment ahead of time by calling the number on your screen.

