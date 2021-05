JOPLIN, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood supply is at critical levels and they need your help.

They’ll be hosting a blood drive on Friday, June 4 at Kraft Insurance Services, in Joplin.

Everyone who donates blood will get a free t-shirt and be entered to win several prizes.

Appointments are available from 10 A.M.- 4 P.M. and can be made online.

