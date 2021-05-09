PARSONS, Kan. — The city of Parsons saw the return of some of its history recently.

The Parsons Historical Society Museum, hosted their seasonal opening this weekend.

The museum debuted their recently completed West End Hall with new display cases and exhibits including one from the Boy Scouts of America.

The museum was unable to open on time last year due to the pandemic, preventing a lot of major fundraising from taking place.

Since it operates off of donations from the community, opening on time held extra importance for the museum this year.

Jonna Gabbert, Parsons Historical Society Museum Board Member, says, “We’re in the process of growing and adding new exhibits all the time, so when your traffic is slow, it’s decreased, it really impacts what you can do throughout the season.”

Steve Farrell, Parsons Historical Society Museum Board Member, says, “Opening on time sends a signal that we’re here and we’re going to be here.”

The museum is in the process of looking for volunteers as they plan events later on in the year.

The museum is open Friday-Sunday from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.