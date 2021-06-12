PARSONS, Kan. — The city of Parsons has begun work to keep it’s water clear.

Saturday the city began it’s annual Water Treatment, following recommendations from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

For roughly a month the city will run a chlorine residual to prevent the formation of disinfection by products.

During this time some citizens may notice a chlorine smell or taste in the water.

Officials say this is no cause for alarm and is part of the city’s effort to provide the community with the cleanest possible water.

If you have any questions regarding the process, you can contact the director of utilities using the number on your screen.