The city of Lamar spent the day celebrating former presidents’ birthday

LAMAR, Mo. — The city of Lamar spent the day celebrating former President Harry S Truman’s birthday.

The Barton County Chamber of Commerce partnered with Missouri State Parks to host Truman Day, honoring the nation’s thirty-third president who was born in Lamar.

They had craft and food vendors, wagon rides and World War II re-enactments throughout the day.

They also held a Truman’s Got Talent show.

Astra Ferris, CEO of Barton County Chamber of Commerce, says, “Every year, the chamber and the birthplace get together and we just put on this great celebration where we get to enjoy all the craft vendors, we’ve had a barbershop quartet, we were hoping to have a hot air balloon today. It was a little windy, but the weather’s been great.”

Awards were given to the talent show’s first, second and third place winners.

The first prize contestant won $200.