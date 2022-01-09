The city of Lamar is moving its City Hall into a new location

LAMAR, Mo. — Construction is underway on the interiors of the new City Hall building in Lamar.

In spring 2021 the city purchased the former U.S. bank building near W 10th street and Gulf street on the square.

Lamar City Council recently approved the designs for the exterior renovations of City Hall.

The remodel will cost $200,000.

Once renovations are complete city offices including the billing and utility department will move into that location.

“The interior is still being worked out. we are taking the old bank teller stations we are renovating them and remodeling them to make them more functional for our purposes. It still will have the drive up window just like we do here that’s functional for people to do utility billing, and right now just for people who don’t want to come into a facility. The administrative offices will be laid out in a more functional manner,” said Rusty Rives, Lamar Assistant City Administrator.

Rives says the project should be completed within six to eight months.

Once city offices move the Police Department will take over the old building and renovate it for more space.