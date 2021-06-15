The city of Lamar is converting to well water

LAMAR, MO – The city of Lamar is getting ready to start transitioning how they get their water.

The city has approved a bid from Sprouls Construction for the amount of $812,000.

Currently the city operates off of surface water from the lake.

But with the lake’s life span running out, they have decided to convert over to well water.

Construction will take place just north of their current water treatment facility.

“Going to well water, so we’ll get out water from the ground, should give us a higher quality of water and allow us to different treatment options to deliver better water quality to our customers.” Says Rusty Rives, Assistant City Administrator.

Rives adds that an exact start date hasn’t been announced yet, but they’re hoping to have the project done by the end of the year.