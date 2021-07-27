The city of Joplin wants to know how residents are using the internet

JOPLIN, MO – The city wants to know how residents are using the internet.

It’s part of the Smarter Joplin Roadmap Initiative.

The voluntary survey will provide important information in hopes of making the city a better place to live and work.

“Well it’s called a Smart City Survey and really what we’re trying to do is just determine the connectivity in Joplin when it comes to Wi-Fi, where it pertains to fiber and just to see what capacity we have here in Joplin.” Says Troy Bolander, Dir., Planning, Development & Neighborhood Services.

Residents who would like to share their thoughts can check out the link below.

https://outlook.office.com/mail/inbox/id/AAQkADljMDE2MjRlLTExYTYtNDY1YS1hMTk3LTM0ZmQ4MDZlZmJmYgAQALauPtX0i0mso29bQQhrtio%3D