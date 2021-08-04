The city of Joplin ranks 8th in the nation when it comes to Best Business Climate

JOPLIN, MO – The city of Joplin receives high marks when it comes to doing business.

It ranks 8th in the nation in Best Business Climate according to Business Facilities Magazine.

That ranking involves cities with populations under 200,000.

Officials with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce say having a cost of living 21% below the national average helps.

“Demonstrates our low cost of living and our qualify of life and that we’re an easy community to do business with.” Says Erin Slifka, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Slifka says the ranking is even more impressive, considering many cities on the list have populations much larger than Joplin, and are closer to larger cities.