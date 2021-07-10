JOPLIN, Mo.– The city of Joplin is working to enhance security after an incident took down city computers earlier this week.

Saturday the city confirmed the third-party service that processes utility payments and stores residents’ payment information was not affected.

The city says they do not store resident’s payment information in its network.

On Wednesday, a Network Security Incident disrupted phone service, along with internet and email.

The phone system was restored Saturday and they say they are working to bring the other systems online as fast as possible.