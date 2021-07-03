JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is teaming up with a local university to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Sunday, Missouri Southern is hosting Joplin’s 2021 Independence Day Celebration.

This year’s event will look different than previous years.

There will be no vendors, food trucks, or bands and facilities and restrooms will be closed.

MSSU is also blocking off lots next to the stadium.

The Joplin Fire Department will inspect the fireworks and make sure they’re extinguished after the show.

Mark Cannon, Joplin Interim Fire Chief , says, “The fire department helps with fire care situations. Our fire marshal will go out and inspect the property inspect the trailers and inspect how they’ve setup their fireworks display and ensuring that there is no safety issues and that everything is up to code.”

Parking lots will open at 8:30 and the fireworks show begins at 9:45 Sunday night.