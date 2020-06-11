JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is seeing an increase in coronavirus numbers.

The health department says 29 total cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Joplin.

11 active cases are in isolation.

Over the last week, cases have doubled in Joplin of those new cases, half of them could not be tied back to a previous positive case.

While the other half of cases had close connections with a positive case.

Dan Pekarek, Joplin Health Department Director, said, “One of the things we found in a lot of those investigations is we’re seeing individuals who have, that are out being social. Going to family gatherings. Going to other types of social events where family and friends are together, and those contacts are then spreading the disease to other individuals. We have even found in some of those situations that there were individuals who were symptomatic and still went out and did things. So I have to reiterate that if you are sick, you are symptomatic, please do not go out into social environments.”

42 people are currently under quarantine and being monitored by the the health department.