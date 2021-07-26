The city of Joplin is providing cool places for residents to stay on really hot days

JOPLIN, MO – With temperatures nearing triple digits, the city of Joplin is offering residents a place to stay cool.

There are four designated cooling centers throughout Joplin.

The Joplin Health Department, Joplin Athletic Complex, City Hall, and Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center will be open to the public from 8:00a.m. until 5:00p.m.

Those centers will become cooling centers when temperatures hit 100 degrees or more for 3 consecutive days.

The city is asking residents using the centers to social distancing and wear masks.