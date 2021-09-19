JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is getting rid of old items to make room for new purchases.

Sunday the city held its annual Surplus Auction at the Public Works Center on Second Street.

The public could bid on items from the Joplin Police Department, fire department, street department, health department, wastewater division and housing authority.

The city was selling bikes, medical equipment, electronics, vehicles, Christmas decorations and lawn care items.

Lynden Lawson, Assistant Director of Public Works for Operations, says, “We have surplus items so the city needs to get rid of that. And we feel its a time where the community can come back and they can buy some surplus items from the city. That way we can get it out. “

Any money made from surplus items will go back to each city department’s fund.