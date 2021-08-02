The city of Joplin is considering upgrading roadways to smart pavement and getting scooters for the city

JOPLIN, MO – The city of Joplin is considering upgrading its roadways.

City council is moving forward with discussion about upgrading to a smart pavement system with Integrated Roadways LLC.

The city says its the first step of many steps to form a partnership to pursue smart pavement technologies.

The city is just discussing the technology and they are not obligated to any smart pavement system.

Integrated Roadways LLC. creates precast concrete paving slabs that have embedded fiber optic sensors.

The smart pavement would be able to monitor how much traffic and the speed vehicles are traveling.

“There are benefits to precast concrete. There’s also benefits to traditional roadway construction. But if it makes sense for the city to move forward with the project, we can certainly do so.” Says Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager.

He says they do not know the cost since this is just in a discussion phase.

Tonight, city council also approved entering into a discussion with Bird Rides Inc. for a one year pilot scooter program.

The scooters will reach speeds of 15 miles per hour.

The company could operate 150 scooters throughout the city.

“This is basically a pilot contract. The city can exit the contract at any time but the Bird Scooters provide an alternative mode of transportation and for that reason it might provide a new opportunity for transportation to the citizens of Joplin.” Edwards says.

Bird Rides Inc. will pay the city of Joplin $2,500 for the program.

The city will also get 15 cents per ride.

City staff will now finish negotiations with Bird Scooters.