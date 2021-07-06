The city of Joplin is conducting a study on how locals get from point “A” to point “B”

JOPLIN, MO – The city of Joplin wants to know how people are getting around town when they aren’t using vehicles with engines.

It’s conducting a study, designed to find out how individuals get from point “A” to point “B” when they’re using people-power as opposed to driving.

“Most of the people we have who bike or walk, most, not all, it’s for recreation, it’s just to go on a walk after work or something, we want to make it a viable transportation option, so part of the assessment is getting public input on where we need to make these connections.” Says Taylor Cunningham, City of Joplin Senior Transportation Planner.

If you’d like to learn more about the assessment, a public meeting will be held on Thursday, August 5th at the “Joplin Senior Center.” It runs from 4:00p.m to 6:00p.m.

You can also take the assessment online through the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/JoplinActiveTransportation/