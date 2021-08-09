The city of Joplin has many plans for the upcoming fiscal year

JOPLIN, MO – Joplin City Council is preparing for the upcoming fiscal year.

Council discussed the 2022 city budget and ADA accessibility.

The city hopes they can address neighborhood decline, homelessness, and improve overall appearance.

“We’re trying to do our best to address community needs while also safeguarding the finances we have been entrusted with by our taxpayers and try to have positive outcomes.” Says Nick Edwards, City Manager.

Monday night, Joplin City Council held a work session to discuss the 2022 budget which will address community goals.

“That’s goals to address neighborhood decline, improve our appearance, economic development, public safety is an important service for us, and addressing homelessness and being resilient.” Edwards says.

Joplin will be receiving $127,000,000 from taxpayers.

For 2022 they are proposing an expenditure of more than $140,400,000.

The city will use some of their reserve fund to fill the gap.

“With this budget we are starting the action plans we are able to afford. And the action plans we have staffing to complete. It’s not near enough to fund the full range of serviced that have been proposed. That’s why the city has moved forward with proposition action. That’s the election to see if there’s support for a use tax.” Edwards says.

Tonight, city council also addressed developing an ADA self evaluation and transition plan.

In 2019, the city contracted with Olsson and IMS to provide a city wide sidewalk analysis to find out which sidewalks need improvement.

“No cities are fully ADA compliant. Literally none. However, Joplin is one of many cities we recognize there are some deficiencies.” Says Dan Johnson, Assistant Director of Public Works.

The city has a color coded map on their website which shows all the trouble sidewalks in Joplin.

Right now they do not have a cost for fixing any sidewalks or a time frame on when it could begin.