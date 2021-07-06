The city of Joplin has a couple of projects that are in the making

JOPLIN, MO – The Joplin City Council is moving forward with two projects.

“This is an interesting project in that none of the existing roads you see out there will be left. It’s all going to be different. Either it will be raised or lowered everywhere.” Says Dan Johnson, Assistant Director of Public Works.

Monday, the Joplin City Council approved a more than $8,000,000 street widening project.

Construction crews will widen 32nd Street from Schifferdecker to Central City Road to three lanes and add a combination sidewalk and bike trail on the north side.

The city is working on the project now because the road has heavy traffic flow and a large number of crashes.

“The sight distances is terrible. You have ditches and two lanes with open ditches. terrible sight distances and a lot of things working against the safety on that particular road.” Says Johnson.

Voters approved this project in 2014 and will be split into two projects.

Crews will start replacing the road from Schifferdecker Avenue to Country Club Drive and the second part will be replacing the road from Country Club Drive to Central City Road.

The city says this project will help develop the area.

“Whenever we have a meeting with a potential industrial developer one of the things that really matters and that they look at is the ability to get vehicles in and out of the facility. With this improvement it will sure make that more marketable.” Says Johnson.

City council also approved the site plan for a new structure.

Monday, council members approved the plans for Jasper County Court Appointed Advocate to build a new training and connection center.

The new facility will be located on 20th Street near Range Line.

CASA Volunteers spend time with foster children giving them a support system.

“I hope that everyone sees that and they say what is that and find out about it, because when they find out about it the volunteer base will expand. We have hundreds of foster kids in Jasper County. This is just for Jasper County and right now we are servicing 150 of them.” Says Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor.

Jasper County CASA will break ground on the new facility in the fall.