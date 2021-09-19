JASPER, Mo. — The city of Jasper is celebrating its community.

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Jasper Days event.

The focus was on everything local with restaurants, eateries and shops which were out in full force throughout downtown.

Saturday afternoon, citizens got to attend a parade, a pig scramble, and a kid’s tractor pull.

Sawyer and pike storm, tractor pull winners

Sawyer: “We both did a pedal tractor pull.”

Pike: “And I got to the blue line.”

Sawyer: “and I got two full pulls.”

First through third place winners of the tractor pull in each age group were awarded with a trophy.

In the evening, the Jasper Police Department hosted a movie night in the park before ending with a flag retirement ceremony