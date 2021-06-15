The city of Goodman receives a grant for road repairs

GOODMAN, MO – The city of Goodman has received a grant that will ultimately help with road repairs.

More than $62,000 from the “Department of Natural Resources” will be used for what’s beneath the ground.

It’s so workers can record video of the city’s sewer lines in preparation of a street paving project.

Officials say they’re doing this to prevent any future digging in to the newly paved roads, should they have issues with the lines.

“We want to be proactive in maintenance, and the condition of these lines, and that way we know if we get a green light to go ahead this street, this one, the sewer lines good we can pave it.” Says J.R. Fisher, Goodman Mayor.

Engineers have already started work on the project.