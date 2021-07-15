The city of Girard, KS has been named one of the top 10 in a Tech-over contest

GIRARD, KS – Thousands were nominated, but one Southeast Kansas community could soon get a huge technology makeover, or tech-over.

Girard has been named one of the top 10 finalists in T-Mobile’s Hometown Tech-over contest.

The overall winner will receive a $3,000,000 prize.

It includes a city network upgrade, little league field refurbishment, and a $200,000 community grant.

“We were all excited and stuff, I mean everyone was excited, we had the shirts made up, and it was something exciting for Girard kind of put them on the map.” Says Mickey Pyle, Girard Mayor.

The city will receive a $50,000 grant for being selected as a finalist.

The overall winner is expected to be announced at the end of the month.