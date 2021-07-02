The city of Fort Scott has its own app for residents to report issues

FORT SCOTT, KS – A new way to help update and change things in the community is now available in Fort Scott.

The city has launched the app, “See-Click-Fix” for residents.

It lets them report any non-emergency issues they might see: Graffiti, potholes, even code violations.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple or Google play store.

Residents can also report problems on the city’s website below.

https://www.fscity.org/139/3210/Report-a-Concern?fbclid=IwAR0zRe2sX_gF_3tUPSIA0lEdtd-hMYKa3DAcOMD1xakPzSFr5szggxToVzc