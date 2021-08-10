The city of Carthage will be hosting a new Christmas event this year

CARTHAGE, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… Carthage will host a brand new Christmas event in the weeks leading up to December 25th.

Vision Carthage is announcing a project called the Hometown Holiday Christmas Village.

It’s designed to offer activities for 37 days, including an ice skating rink and oversized inflatable attractions for the kids.

There is a cost to take part, although that will be discounted for residents of the Carthage area.

“We’ll just be opening it up to the public, also have private events. We’ll be looking for volunteers you know that want to barter to be able to come in and enjoy it.” Says Abi Almandinger, Vision Carthage.

A grant from the Steadly Foundation will help pay for the Christmas project.