CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage is coming together to help one of their own.

Sunday the Civil War Ranch hosted the The Salty Beach Barrel Benefit to raise money for Jackie Westervelt.

Westervelt has been battling breast cancer for five years.

Her friends wanted to help her cross things off her bucket list, one of which was a trip to the beach.

They started planning and the rest of the community joined in.

Mindy Babbitt, Organizer, says, “They want to work or they want to donate items or work a concession stand or anything, it’s been great.”

Jackie Westervelt, Honoree, says, “I’m usually the one doing what they’re doing, but I’m so thankful, it’s such a surprise people care so much, it means everything.”

The event featured a silent auction and a barrel race exhibition.

If you’d like to contribute to the cause, we have a link here