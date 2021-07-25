CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The city of Carterville is making the holidays a little brighter.

Next week the city is hosting an all-you-can-eat pasta dinner to raise money for new Christmas lights.

The current lights are 25-years-old and have broken down over the years.

The city is repaving Main Street and want the new Christmas lights to beautify Carterville.

Alan Griffin, Carterville Mayor, says, “We’ve been lacking in that in this area for some time and we just want to promote the spirit of Christmas. And its going to be the 12 days of Christmas number 1-12 and one will be custom made and it will be Route 66 which we are.”

J.T. Amos, Owner of Famos Grill, says, “Anybody can write a check, but it takes a lot to get the community to come together to get the lights.”

The dinner will be catered by Famos Grill and Mama Jojo’s Pasta.

The fundraiser will be held at the Carterville Community Center on Wednesday at 5 P.M. and goes until they run out of food.

They are asking for a $6 donation for the meal and are offering takeout meals.