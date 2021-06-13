ALTAMONT, Kan. — The city of Altamont is looking to fill spots on their energy crisis review committee.

Two at-large members are needed to review and provide the city with recommendations on how to move forward after the energy crisis back in February.

Eligible candidates must be an Altamont resident who does not work for the city– or have conflicts of interest with the city.

Candidates also cannot be a biased gas consultant.

For more information, contact city administrator, Audree Aguilera by June 30.