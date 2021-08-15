JOPLIN, Mo. — The Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri was at The Joplin Public Library Sunday afternoon answering questions about a new scholarship program.

The Missouri Empowerment Scholarships Accounts Program was recently signed into law and takes effect later this month.

Joplin is one of eight cities in Missouri that qualify for the program.

Families that qualify for the program would receive $6,375 per year per child.

The money would help families pay for their child to attend private school, tutoring, homeschooling, therapy, technology or transportation.

Cici Tompkins, Community Outreach Manager for the Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri, says, “This is a tax credit funded program. So its not your tax dollars that would go to your public school its actually money that is raised through donations. So individuals or corporations can donate into the fund to receive a 100 percent tax credit. That’s why it will take the course of this year to raise those funds to fully implement the program. “

The program is capped at $25,000,000, which will help 4,000 Missouri students.

The Joplin School Board president was in attendance to learn more about the program.

Jeff Koch, Joplin School Board President, says, “What I saw looked a little bit positive that there’s a hold harmless so for the next five years the school district will be financially in place even if a student choses to go and use this program.”

The Empowerment Scholarships Accounts Program will go into effect on August 28.

The Children’s Education Alliance for Missouri hopes to start accepting applications by Spring 2022 or for the 2022-2023 school year.

To see if you qualify or for more information go here