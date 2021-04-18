The Children’s Center is in need of donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit organization is in need of donations.

The Children’s Center helps investigate abuse and neglect and has locations In Joplin, Monett, Nevada and Butler.

The organization is funded by grants and donations and offers their service for free to families.

They are in need of toys like play dough and fidget spinners, which helps children keep their mind off the interview process.

Desiree Breidenstein, Community Outreach Coordinator, says, “We also provide snacks and drinks for the child and the family. There are times they can be here for several hours giving their interview and going through the whole process. And the family waits for them in the family room so those donations allow us to provide those things for them.”

Last year the Children’s Center helped one-thousand children in the area.

