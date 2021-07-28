The Charlie 22 Outdoors takes veterans with PTSD on outdoor trips

WEBB CITY, MO – The Webb City-based organization that helps veterans with PTSD has received a financial boost.

Arvest Bank employees in Webb City raised more than $4,000 for Charlie 22 Outdoors.

The Christian-based ministry takes veterans on outdoor trips, where they spend time with other veterans who are volunteers with the organization.

“We sent a team to Michigan this year, uh Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, uh Oklahoma, Arkansas and send a team to Colorado for the first time this year.” Says Scotty Hettinger, Exec. Dir., Charlie 22 Outdoors.

“Sharing with them, letting them open up an me open up, it just breaks the barriers that we have, you know the prison we have in our self, now know there’s somebody out there that does care, it’s been uplifting to me and it lifts me up when I get to share with others that need help.” Says Allan Hardin, Charlie 22 Outdoor Volunteer.

The organization is named after the army unit of Hettinger’s father.

