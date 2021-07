GALENA, KS – Next weekend’s Celebration of Life for former Galena Fire Chief Bill Hall has been postponed due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases.

It was set to take place on Saturday the 24th.

A replacement date hasn’t been set.

Hall passed away in April of last year.

His family wasn’t able to hold a public service then, due to the pandemic.

A memorial wall for Chief Hall is in the works at the Galena Fire Department.