The Carthage YMCA and Bright Futures is hosting their Back-to-School Bash soon

CARTHAGE, MO – In today’s dose of good news… Next week in Carthage, two organizations will try to make sure kids are ready to go back to school.

On August 12th, from 3:00p.m. to 6:00p.m., Bright Futures in Carthage, and the YMCA are hosting their Back-to-School Bash.

Located at the Fair Acres Family YMCA, kids and their parents can come out and learn about programs to help out kids, get free back-to-school haircuts, ice cream, train rides, information for free and reduced lunches, and a sign up sheet for back-to-school supplies.

“Whatever a kid needs to succeed, we want to make sure they get. And, community is part of what kids need to succeed, so I always love the Back to School Bash, but especially in these post COVID years where kids have been isolated for long periods of time.” Says Greg Spink, Bright Futures Coordinator Carthage.

Spink adds, not only is this a great opportunity to get ready for school, but to make new friends going into the new year.