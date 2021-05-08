The Carthage Water and Electric Plant, hosted their annual Tower 2 Tower run Saturday

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Runners gathered in Carthage Saturday morning in honor of Drinking Water Week.

The Carthage Water and Electric Plant, hosted their annual Tower 2 Tower run.

As the name suggests, runners raced from the South Water Tower to the Historic Water Tower on Main Street and back.

This has been an annual tradition for the plant since 2018 as a way to bring awareness to the world wide issue of clean water.

Meagan Milliken, CWEP Customer Relations Manager, says, “It just shows that the community show a lot of support for things that aren’t local necessarily but more worldwide and care about that, because we don’t always think about it ourselves because we are so lucky and have a clean water source.”

Proceeds raised will be donated to the nonprofit Water For People.

The charity focuses on promoting the development of high quality drinking water all over the world.